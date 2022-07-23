A parallel-plate capacitor with a 1.0 mm plate separation is charged to 75 V. With what kinetic energy, in eV, must a proton be launched from the negative plate if it is just barely able to reach the positive plate?
Consider the gold isotope 197Au. The gold nucleus has a diameter of 14.0 fm. What is the density of matter in a gold nucleus?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Nuclear Density
Volume of a Sphere
Isotopes and Atomic Mass
The factor γ appears in many relativistic expressions. A value γ = 1.01 implies that relativity changes the Newtonian values by approximately 1% and that relativistic effects can no longer be ignored. At what kinetic energy, in MeV, is γ = 1.01 for (a) an electron, (b) a proton, and (c) an alpha particle?
How many electrons, protons, and neutrons are contained in the following atoms or ions: (a) ¹⁰B, (b) ¹³N⁺, and (c) ¹⁷O⁺⁺⁺?
What is the velocity, as a fraction of c, of an electron with 2.0 GeV total energy? Hint: This problem uses relativity.
The fission process n + ²³⁵U → ²³⁶U → ¹⁴⁴Ba + ⁸⁹Kr + 3n converts 0.185 u of mass into the kinetic energy of the fission products. What is the total kinetic energy in MeV?
Identify the isotope that is 11 times as heavy as ¹²C and has 18 times as many protons as ⁶Li . Give your answer in the form ᴬS, where S is the symbol for the element. See Appendix C: Atomic and Nuclear Data.