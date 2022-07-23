Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This difference in neutron count results in varying atomic masses. For example, ¹⁰B, ¹³N, and ¹⁷O are isotopes of boron, nitrogen, and oxygen, respectively, and understanding their isotopic nature is essential for calculating the total number of neutrons in each atom or ion.