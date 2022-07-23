Velocity as a Fraction of c

In relativistic physics, expressing velocity as a fraction of the speed of light (c) allows for a clearer understanding of how fast an object is moving relative to the ultimate speed limit in the universe. For example, if an electron's velocity is 0.9c, it is traveling at 90% of the speed of light. This concept is vital for analyzing the behavior of particles in high-energy physics, particularly when calculating their relativistic effects.