Energy Quantization

Energy quantization refers to the phenomenon where a particle can only have certain discrete energy levels rather than a continuous range. For a particle in a one-dimensional box, the energy levels are given by the formula E_n = n^2 * (h^2 / (8mL^2)), where n is a quantum number, h is Planck's constant, m is the mass of the particle, and L is the length of the box. This relationship is crucial for determining the length of the box based on the observed energy levels.