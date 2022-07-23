Energy Density of Photons

Energy density of photons refers to the amount of energy contained in a given volume of space due to the presence of photons. In the case of the CMB, with a density of 450 photons/cm^3, this energy can be calculated using the relationship between photon energy and frequency, given by E = hf, where h is Planck's constant and f is the frequency. This concept is essential for determining the total energy present in a specified volume, such as an apartment.