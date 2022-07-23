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Ch 38: Quantization
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 38: QuantizationProblem 45
Chapter 38, Problem 45

The cosmic microwave background radiation is light left over from the Big Bang that has been Doppler-shifted to microwave frequencies by the expansion of the universe. It now fills the universe with 450 photons/cm3 at an average frequency of 160 GHz. How much energy from the cosmic microwave background, in MeV, fills a small apartment that has 95 m2 of floor space and 2.5-m-high ceilings?

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1
Convert the volume of the apartment from meters cubed to centimeters cubed. The volume is calculated as the product of the floor area and the ceiling height: \( V = \text{floor area} \times \text{ceiling height} \). Since 1 m = 100 cm, the conversion factor is \( 1 \text{ m}^3 = 10^6 \text{ cm}^3 \).
Determine the total number of photons in the apartment. Multiply the photon density (450 photons/cm³) by the volume of the apartment in cm³: \( N = \text{photon density} \times V \).
Calculate the energy of a single photon using the formula \( E = h \nu \), where \( h \) is Planck's constant (\( 6.626 \times 10^{-34} \, \text{J·s} \)) and \( \nu \) is the frequency (160 GHz, or \( 160 \times 10^9 \, \text{Hz} \)). Convert the energy from joules to MeV using the conversion factor \( 1 \text{ J} = 6.242 \times 10^{12} \text{ MeV} \).
Calculate the total energy of the photons in the apartment by multiplying the energy of a single photon by the total number of photons: \( E_{\text{total}} = E_{\text{single photon}} \times N \).
Express the final result in MeV, ensuring all units are consistent and properly converted throughout the calculation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cosmic Microwave Background Radiation (CMB)

The Cosmic Microwave Background Radiation is the afterglow of the Big Bang, consisting of low-energy photons that fill the universe. It is a remnant from the early universe, providing critical evidence for the Big Bang theory. The CMB is isotropic, meaning it has a uniform temperature across the sky, and its study helps us understand the universe's evolution and structure.
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Example 1

Doppler Shift

Doppler Shift refers to the change in frequency or wavelength of waves in relation to an observer moving relative to the source of the waves. In the context of the CMB, the expansion of the universe causes the wavelengths of the original high-energy photons to stretch, shifting them into the microwave region of the electromagnetic spectrum. This phenomenon is crucial for understanding how the universe has expanded over time.
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The Doppler Effect

Energy Density of Photons

Energy density of photons refers to the amount of energy contained in a given volume of space due to the presence of photons. In the case of the CMB, with a density of 450 photons/cm^3, this energy can be calculated using the relationship between photon energy and frequency, given by E = hf, where h is Planck's constant and f is the frequency. This concept is essential for determining the total energy present in a specified volume, such as an apartment.
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Intro to Density
Related Practice
Textbook Question

INT The electron interference pattern of Figure 38.12 was made by shooting electrons with 50 keV of kinetic energy through two slits spaced 1.0 μm apart. The fringes were recorded on a detector 1.0 m behind the slits. Figure 38.12 is greatly magnified. What was the actual spacing on the detector between adjacent bright fringes?

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Textbook Question

An electron confined in a one-dimensional box is observed, at different times, to have energies of 12 eV, 27 eV, and 48 eV. What is the length of the box?

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Textbook Question

The graph in FIGURE P38.42 was measured in a photoelectric-effect experiment. What is the work function (in eV) of the cathode?

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Textbook Question

Potassium and gold cathodes are used in a photoelectric-effect experiment. For each cathode, find: The stopping potential if the wavelength is 220 nm.

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Textbook Question

A 75 kW radio transmitter emits 550 kHz radio waves uniformly in all directions. At what rate do photons strike a 1.5-m-tall, 3.0-mm-diameter antenna that is 15 km away?

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Textbook Question

A muon—a subatomic particle with charge −e and a mass 207 times that of an electron—is confined in a 15-pm-long, one-dimensional box. ( 1pm=1picometer=10−12 m.) What is the wavelength, in nm, of the photon emitted in a quantum jump from n = 2 to n = 1?

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