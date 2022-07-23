An electron confined in a one-dimensional box is observed, at different times, to have energies of 12 eV, 27 eV, and 48 eV. What is the length of the box?
INT The electron interference pattern of Figure 38.12 was made by shooting electrons with 50 keV of kinetic energy through two slits spaced 1.0 μm apart. The fringes were recorded on a detector 1.0 m behind the slits. Figure 38.12 is greatly magnified. What was the actual spacing on the detector between adjacent bright fringes?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Wave-Particle Duality
Interference Pattern
Kinetic Energy and Wavelength
The graph in FIGURE P38.42 was measured in a photoelectric-effect experiment. What is the work function (in eV) of the cathode?
The cosmic microwave background radiation is light left over from the Big Bang that has been Doppler-shifted to microwave frequencies by the expansion of the universe. It now fills the universe with 450 photons/cm3 at an average frequency of 160 GHz. How much energy from the cosmic microwave background, in MeV, fills a small apartment that has 95 m2 of floor space and 2.5-m-high ceilings?
A 75 kW radio transmitter emits 550 kHz radio waves uniformly in all directions. At what rate do photons strike a 1.5-m-tall, 3.0-mm-diameter antenna that is 15 km away?
A muon—a subatomic particle with charge −e and a mass 207 times that of an electron—is confined in a 15-pm-long, one-dimensional box. ( 1pm=1picometer=10−12 m.) What is the wavelength, in nm, of the photon emitted in a quantum jump from n = 2 to n = 1?
An electron confined in a one-dimensional box emits a 200 nm photon in a quantum jump from n = 2 to n = 1. What is the length of the box?