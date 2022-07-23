Kinetic Energy and Potential Difference

When an electron is accelerated through a potential difference (V), it gains kinetic energy equal to the work done on it by the electric field. This relationship is expressed as KE = eV, where KE is the kinetic energy, e is the charge of the electron, and V is the potential difference. This principle is crucial for determining the energy required to achieve a specific velocity, which in turn affects the de Broglie wavelength.