Textbook Question
At what speed is an electron’s de Broglie wavelength (a) 1.0 nm, (b) 1.0 μm, and (c) 1.0 mm?
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At what speed is an electron’s de Broglie wavelength (a) 1.0 nm, (b) 1.0 μm, and (c) 1.0 mm?
The diameter of the nucleus is about 10 fm. What is the kinetic energy, in MeV, of a proton with a de Broglie wavelength of 10 fm?
What is the energy, in keV, of 75 keV x-ray photons that are backscattered (i.e., scattered directly back toward the source) by the electrons in a target?
What is the de Broglie wavelength of a 200 g baseball with a speed of 30 m/s?
55 keV x-ray photons are incident on a target. At what scattering angle do the scattered photons have an energy of 50 keV?
What is the quantum number of an electron confined in a 3.0-nm-long one-dimensional box if the electron’s de Broglie wavelength is 1.0 nm?