INT Through what potential difference must an electron be accelerated from rest to have a de Broglie wavelength of 500 nm?
At what speed is an electron’s de Broglie wavelength (a) 1.0 nm, (b) 1.0 μm, and (c) 1.0 mm?
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Key Concepts
de Broglie Wavelength
Momentum
Planck's Constant
The diameter of the nucleus is about 10 fm. What is the kinetic energy, in MeV, of a proton with a de Broglie wavelength of 10 fm?
What is the energy, in keV, of 75 keV x-ray photons that are backscattered (i.e., scattered directly back toward the source) by the electrons in a target?
A 100 W incandescent lightbulb emits about 5 W of visible light. (The other 95 W are emitted as infrared radiation or lost as heat to the surroundings.) The average wavelength of the visible light is about 600 nm, so make the simplifying assumption that all the light has this wavelength. How many visible-light photons does the bulb emit per second?
What is the de Broglie wavelength of a 200 g baseball with a speed of 30 m/s?
55 keV x-ray photons are incident on a target. At what scattering angle do the scattered photons have an energy of 50 keV?