Compton Scattering

Compton scattering is a specific type of scattering that occurs when x-ray or gamma-ray photons collide with electrons, resulting in a transfer of energy and a change in the direction of the photon. This interaction is characterized by a decrease in the energy of the photon and an increase in the kinetic energy of the electron. Compton scattering is significant in medical imaging and radiation physics, as it affects the energy and intensity of x-ray beams.