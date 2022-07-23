Consider the electron wave function where x is in cm. Draw a graph of |ψ(x)|2 over the interval −2 cm ≤ x ≤ 2 cm. Provide numerical scales.
A particle is described by the wave function mm where L = 2.0 mm. Determine the normalization constant c.
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Key Concepts
Wave Function
Normalization
Integration
A particle is described by the wave function where L = 2.0 mm. Sketch graphs of both the wave function and the probability density as functions of x.
Consider the electron wave function where x is in cm. Draw a graph of ψ(x) over the interval −2 cm ≤ x ≤ 2 cm. Provide numerical scales on both axes.
A particle is described by the wave function where L = 2.0 mm. Interpret your answer to part b by shading the region representing this probability on the appropriate graph in part a.
Consider the electron wave function where x is in cm. If 104 electrons are detected, how many will be in the interval 0.00 cm ≤ x ≤ 0.50 cm?
A particle is described by the wave function where L = 2.0 mm. Calculate the probability of finding the particle within 1.0 mm of the origin.