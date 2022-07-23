Heavy nuclei often undergo alpha decay in which they emit an alpha particle (i.e., a helium nucleus). Alpha particles are so tightly bound together that it’s reasonable to think of an alpha particle as a single unit within the nucleus from which it is emitted. A 238U nucleus, which decays by alpha emission, is 15 fm in diameter. Model an alpha particle within a 238U nucleus as being in a one-dimensional box. What is the maximum speed an alpha particle is likely to have?
A particle is described by the wave function where L = 2.0 mm. Interpret your answer to part b by shading the region representing this probability on the appropriate graph in part a.
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Key Concepts
Wave Function
Probability Density
Graphical Representation
A particle is described by the wave function mm where L = 2.0 mm. Determine the normalization constant c.
A particle is described by the wave function where L = 2.0 mm. Sketch graphs of both the wave function and the probability density as functions of x.
A pulse of light is created by the superposition of many waves that span the frequency range f₀ − (1/2) Δf ≤ f ≤ f₀ + (1/2) Δf, where f₀ = c/λ is called the center frequency of the pulse. Laser technology can generate a pulse of light that has a wavelength of 600 nm and lasts a mere 6.0 fs (1 fs = 1 femtosecond =10−15 s). What is the spatial length of the laser pulse as it travels through space?
Consider the electron wave function where x is in cm. If 104 electrons are detected, how many will be in the interval 0.00 cm ≤ x ≤ 0.50 cm?
A particle is described by the wave function where L = 2.0 mm. Calculate the probability of finding the particle within 1.0 mm of the origin.