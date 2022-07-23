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Ch 39: Wave Functions and Uncertainty
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 39: Wave Functions and UncertaintyProblem 38d
Chapter 39, Problem 38d

A particle is described by the wave function ψ(x)={cex/Lx0 mmcex/Lx0 mm\(\psi\) (x)=\(\begin{cases}\) ce^{x/L} & x\(\leq\) 0\(\text{ mm}\) \\ ce^{-x/L} & x\(\geq\) 0\(\text{ mm}\) \(\end{cases}\) where L = 2.0 mm. Interpret your answer to part b by shading the region representing this probability on the appropriate graph in part a.

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Step 1: Begin by understanding the wave function ψ(x) provided in the problem. It is a piecewise function defined differently for x ≤ 0 and x ≥ 0. The constants c and L are given, where L = 2.0 mm.
Step 2: Recall that the probability density function is proportional to the square of the wave function, |ψ(x)|². To interpret the probability, calculate |ψ(x)|² for both regions (x ≤ 0 and x ≥ 0). For x ≤ 0, |ψ(x)|² = |c²e²ˣ/ᴸ|, and for x ≥ 0, |ψ(x)|² = |c²e⁻²ˣ/ᴸ|.
Step 3: Normalize the wave function to ensure the total probability over all space equals 1. This involves integrating |ψ(x)|² over all x (from -∞ to ∞) and solving for the constant c. The integral will be split into two parts: one for x ≤ 0 and one for x ≥ 0.
Step 4: Once the wave function is normalized, calculate the probability for specific regions of interest by integrating |ψ(x)|² over those regions. For example, if you want the probability for x ≤ 0, integrate |ψ(x)|² from -∞ to 0. Similarly, for x ≥ 0, integrate from 0 to ∞.
Step 5: Shade the region on the graph corresponding to the calculated probabilities. The graph should represent the probability density function |ψ(x)|², and the shaded regions should visually indicate the areas where the particle is most likely to be found based on the calculated probabilities.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wave Function

The wave function, denoted as ψ(x), is a mathematical description of the quantum state of a particle. It contains all the information about the particle's position and momentum. The square of the wave function's absolute value, |ψ(x)|², gives the probability density of finding the particle at a specific position, which is crucial for interpreting quantum behavior.
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Probability Density

Probability density is derived from the wave function and represents the likelihood of finding a particle in a given region of space. For a one-dimensional wave function, the probability density is calculated as |ψ(x)|². This concept is essential for visualizing the distribution of a particle's position and understanding how quantum mechanics differs from classical mechanics.
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Graphical Representation

Graphical representation in quantum mechanics often involves plotting the wave function and its associated probability density. In this context, shading the region under the probability density curve on a graph helps visualize the likelihood of finding the particle in specific areas. This visual aid is important for interpreting results and communicating findings in quantum physics.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Heavy nuclei often undergo alpha decay in which they emit an alpha particle (i.e., a helium nucleus). Alpha particles are so tightly bound together that it’s reasonable to think of an alpha particle as a single unit within the nucleus from which it is emitted. A 238U nucleus, which decays by alpha emission, is 15 fm in diameter. Model an alpha particle within a 238U nucleus as being in a one-dimensional box. What is the maximum speed an alpha particle is likely to have?

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Textbook Question

A particle is described by the wave function ψ(x)={cex/Lx0 mmcex/Lx0 mm\(\psi\) (x)=\(\begin{cases}\) ce^{x/L} & x\(\leq\) 0\(\text{ mm}\) \\ ce^{-x/L} & x\(\geq\) 0\(\text{ mm}\) \(\end{cases}\) mm where L = 2.0 mm. Determine the normalization constant c.

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Textbook Question

A particle is described by the wave function ψ(x)={cex/Lx0 mmcex/Lx0 mm\(\psi\) (x)=\(\begin{cases}\) ce^{x/L} & x\(\leq\) 0\(\text{ mm}\) \\ ce^{-x/L} & x\(\geq\) 0\(\text{ mm}\) \(\end{cases}\) where L = 2.0 mm. Sketch graphs of both the wave function and the probability density as functions of x.

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Textbook Question

A pulse of light is created by the superposition of many waves that span the frequency range f₀ − (1/2) Δf ≤ f ≤ f₀ + (1/2) Δf, where f₀ = c/λ is called the center frequency of the pulse. Laser technology can generate a pulse of light that has a wavelength of 600 nm and lasts a mere 6.0 fs (1 fs = 1 femtosecond =10−15 s). What is the spatial length of the laser pulse as it travels through space?

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Textbook Question

Consider the electron wave function ψ(x)={c1x2x1 cm0x1 cm\(\psi\) (x)=\(\begin{cases}\) c\(\sqrt{1-x^{2}\)} & \(\left\)|x\(\right\)|\(\leq\) 1\(\text{ cm}\) \\ 0 & \(\left\)|x\(\right\)|\(\geq\) 1\(\text{ cm}\) \(\end{cases}\) where x is in cm. If 104 electrons are detected, how many will be in the interval 0.00 cm ≤ x ≤ 0.50 cm?

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Textbook Question

A particle is described by the wave function ψ(x)={cex/Lx0 mmcex/Lx0 mm\(\psi\) (x)=\(\begin{cases}\) ce^{x/L} & x\(\leq\) 0\(\text{ mm}\) \\ ce^{-x/L} & x\(\geq\) 0\(\text{ mm}\) \(\end{cases}\) where L = 2.0 mm. Calculate the probability of finding the particle within 1.0 mm of the origin.

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