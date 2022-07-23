Understand the given wave function: The wave function ψ(x) is piecewise-defined, with an exponential form that depends on whether x is less than or greater than 0. The constant c is a normalization constant, and L is given as 2.0 mm. The wave function is ψ(x) = c * e^(x/L) for x ≤ 0 and ψ(x) = c * e^(-x/L) for x ≥ 0.