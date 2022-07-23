A typical electron in a piece of metallic sodium has energy −E₀ compared to a free electron, where E₀ is the 2.36 eV work function of sodium. At what distance beyond the surface of the metal is the electron’s probability density 10% of its value at the surface?
CALC A particle of mass m has the wave function ψ(x) = Ax exp (−x²/a²) when it is in an allowed energy level with E = 0. At what value or values of x is the particle most likely to be found?
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Key Concepts
Wave Function
Probability Density
Maximizing the Probability Density
CALC A particle of mass m has the wave function ψ(x) = Ax exp (−x²/a²) when it is in an allowed energy level with E = 0. Draw a graph of ψ(x) versus x.
CALC A particle of mass m has the wave function ψ(x) = Ax exp (−x²/a²) when it is in an allowed energy level with E = 0. Find and graph the potential-energy function U(x).
Figure 40.17 showed that a typical nuclear radius is 4.0 fm. As you’ll learn in Chapter 42, a typical energy of a neutron bound inside the nuclear potential well is En = −20 MeV. To find out how “fuzzy” the edge of the nucleus is, what is the neutron’s penetration distance into the classically forbidden region as a fraction of the nuclear radius?
CALC Determine the normalization constant A1 for the n = 1 ground-state wave function of the quantum harmonic oscillator. Your answer will be in terms of b.
A proton’s energy is 1.0 MeV below the top of a 10-fm-wide energy barrier. What is the probability that the proton will tunnel through the barrier?