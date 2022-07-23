Energy Quantization

Energy quantization refers to the concept that certain physical systems, such as electrons in an atom, can only exist in specific energy states. In the context of the particle in a box model, the energy levels are determined by the equation E_n = n^2 * h^2 / (8mL^2), where n is a positive integer, h is Planck's constant, m is the mass of the electron, and L is the length of the box. This principle is crucial for determining the allowed energy levels of the electron in the given scenario.