Understand the problem: This is a quantum mechanics problem involving quantum tunneling. The tunneling probability is determined by the height and width of the potential-energy barrier, as well as the energy of the electron. The formula for tunneling probability is derived from the Schrödinger equation and is given approximately by: \( T \approx e^{-2 \kappa L} \), where \( \kappa = \sqrt{\frac{2m(U - E)}{\hbar^2}} \), \( L \) is the width of the barrier, \( U \) is the barrier height, \( E \) is the energy of the electron, \( m \) is the mass of the electron, and \( \hbar \) is the reduced Planck's constant.