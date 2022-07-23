A particle confined in a rigid one-dimensional box of length 10 fm has an energy level En = 32.9 MeV and an adjacent energy level En+1 = 51.4 MeV. Draw an energy-level diagram showing all energy levels from 1 through n+1. Label each level and write the energy beside it.
INT Model an atom as an electron in a rigid box of length 0.100 nm, roughly twice the Bohr radius. Calculate all the wavelengths that would be seen in the emission spectrum of this atom due to quantum jumps between these four energy levels. Give each wavelength a label λn→m to indicate the transition.
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Key Concepts
Quantum Mechanics
Particle in a Box Model
Emission Spectrum
A particle confined in a rigid one-dimensional box of length 10 fm has an energy level En = 32.9 MeV and an adjacent energy level En+1 = 51.4 MeV. Sketch the n+1 wave function on the n+1 energy level.
INT Model an atom as an electron in a rigid box of length 0.100 nm, roughly twice the Bohr radius. What are the four lowest energy levels of the electron?
CALC Suppose that ψ1(x) and ψ2(x) are both solutions to the Schrödinger equation for the same potential energy U(x). Prove that the superposition ψ(x)=Aψ1(x) + Bψ2(x) is also a solution to the Schrödinger equation.
A 2.0-μm-diameter water droplet is moving with a speed of 1.0 μm/s in a 20-μm-long box. Estimate the particle’s quantum number.
A particle confined in a rigid one-dimensional box of length 10 fm has an energy level En = 32.9 MeV and an adjacent energy level En+1 = 51.4 MeV. Determine the values of n and n+1.