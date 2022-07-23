INT Model an atom as an electron in a rigid box of length 0.100 nm, roughly twice the Bohr radius. Calculate all the wavelengths that would be seen in the emission spectrum of this atom due to quantum jumps between these four energy levels. Give each wavelength a label λn→m to indicate the transition.
A particle confined in a rigid one-dimensional box of length 10 fm has an energy level En = 32.9 MeV and an adjacent energy level En+1 = 51.4 MeV. Draw an energy-level diagram showing all energy levels from 1 through n+1. Label each level and write the energy beside it.
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Key Concepts
Quantum Mechanics
Particle in a Box Model
Energy Level Diagram
A particle confined in a rigid one-dimensional box of length 10 fm has an energy level En = 32.9 MeV and an adjacent energy level En+1 = 51.4 MeV. What is the mass of the particle? Can you identify it?
A particle confined in a rigid one-dimensional box of length 10 fm has an energy level En = 32.9 MeV and an adjacent energy level En+1 = 51.4 MeV. Sketch the n+1 wave function on the n+1 energy level.
CALC Consider a particle in a rigid box of length L. For each of the states n = 1,n = 2, and n = 3: Where, in terms of L, are the positions at which the particle is most likely to be found?
INT Model an atom as an electron in a rigid box of length 0.100 nm, roughly twice the Bohr radius. What are the four lowest energy levels of the electron?
A particle confined in a rigid one-dimensional box of length 10 fm has an energy level En = 32.9 MeV and an adjacent energy level En+1 = 51.4 MeV. Determine the values of n and n+1.