Wave Function and Energy Levels

The wave function, denoted as Ψ, represents the state of a quantum system and contains all the information about the particle's position and momentum. For a particle in a box, the wave functions are sinusoidal functions that correspond to different energy levels. The energy levels are given by the formula Eₙ = n²h²/(8mL²), where n is the quantum number, h is Planck's constant, m is the mass of the particle, and L is the length of the box.