Particle accelerators fire protons at target nuclei so that investigators can study the nuclear reactions that occur. In one experiment, the proton needs to have 20 MeV of kinetic energy as it impacts a 207Pb nucleus. With what initial kinetic energy (in MeV) must the proton be fired toward the lead target? Assume the nucleus stays at rest. Hint: The proton is not a point particle.
A 50 kg laboratory worker is exposed to 20 mJ of beta radiation. What is the dose equivalent in mrem?
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Key Concepts
Radiation Dose
Dose Equivalent
Conversion to mrem
You learned in Chapter 41 that the binding energy of the electron in a hydrogen atom is 13.6 eV. By how much does the mass decrease when a hydrogen atom is formed from a proton and an electron? Give your answer both in atomic mass units and as a percentage of the mass of the hydrogen atom.
The doctors planning a radiation therapy treatment have determined that a 100 g tumor needs to receive 0.20 J of gamma radiation. What is the dose in grays?
What is the total energy (in MeV) released in the beta-minus decay of ³H?
An unstable nucleus undergoes alpha decay with the release of 5.52 MeV of energy. The combined mass of the parent and daughter nuclei is 452 u. What was the mass number of the parent nucleus?
Use the graph of binding energy to estimate the total energy released if three ⁴He nuclei fuse together to form a ¹²C nucleus.