Particle accelerators fire protons at target nuclei so that investigators can study the nuclear reactions that occur. In one experiment, the proton needs to have 20 MeV of kinetic energy as it impacts a 207Pb nucleus. With what initial kinetic energy (in MeV) must the proton be fired toward the lead target? Assume the nucleus stays at rest. Hint: The proton is not a point particle.
Ch 42: Nuclear Physics
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 42, Problem 43a
You learned in Chapter 41 that the binding energy of the electron in a hydrogen atom is 13.6 eV. By how much does the mass decrease when a hydrogen atom is formed from a proton and an electron? Give your answer both in atomic mass units and as a percentage of the mass of the hydrogen atom.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the energy equivalent of the binding energy using Einstein's mass-energy equivalence formula: \( E = mc^2 \). Rearrange to find the mass change: \( m = \frac{E}{c^2} \), where \( E = 13.6 \text{ eV} \) and \( c \) is the speed of light.
Convert the binding energy from electron volts (eV) to joules (J) using the conversion factor \( 1 \text{ eV} = 1.602 \times 10^{-19} \text{ J} \).
Substitute the converted energy value into the mass formula \( m = \frac{E}{c^2} \), where \( c = 3.00 \times 10^8 \text{ m/s} \). This will give the mass decrease in kilograms.
Convert the mass decrease from kilograms to atomic mass units (u) using the conversion factor \( 1 \text{ u} = 1.6605 \times 10^{-27} \text{ kg} \).
Calculate the percentage decrease in mass by dividing the mass decrease by the total mass of the hydrogen atom (approximately \( 1.0078 \text{ u} \)) and multiplying by 100%.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binding Energy
Binding energy is the energy required to separate a system into its individual components. In the context of a hydrogen atom, the binding energy of 13.6 eV represents the energy needed to remove the electron from the proton. This energy is a direct measure of the stability of the atom; higher binding energy indicates a more stable atom.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:10
Intro to Energy & Types of Energy
Mass-Energy Equivalence
Mass-energy equivalence, encapsulated in Einstein's equation E=mc², states that mass can be converted into energy and vice versa. When a hydrogen atom is formed from a proton and an electron, the binding energy is released as energy, resulting in a decrease in the total mass of the system. This principle is crucial for calculating the mass defect in atomic systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:52
Gravitational Potential Energy for Systems of Masses
Atomic Mass Unit (amu)
An atomic mass unit (amu) is a standard unit of mass that quantifies mass on an atomic or molecular scale. It is defined as one twelfth of the mass of a carbon-12 atom. When calculating the mass decrease during the formation of a hydrogen atom, the result can be expressed in amu to provide a clear and standardized measure of the mass change associated with the binding energy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:46
Unit Conversions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
53
views
Textbook Question
A 50 kg laboratory worker is exposed to 20 mJ of beta radiation. What is the dose equivalent in mrem?
57
views
Textbook Question
The doctors planning a radiation therapy treatment have determined that a 100 g tumor needs to receive 0.20 J of gamma radiation. What is the dose in grays?
43
views
Textbook Question
What energy (in MeV) alpha particle has a de Broglie wavelength equal to the diameter of a ²³⁸U nucleus?
912
views
Textbook Question
What is the age in years of a bone in which the ¹⁴C/¹²C ratio is measured to be 1.65 x 10⁻¹³?
79
views
Textbook Question
Use the graph of binding energy to estimate the total energy released if three ⁴He nuclei fuse together to form a ¹²C nucleus.
74
views