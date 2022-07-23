Particle accelerators fire protons at target nuclei so that investigators can study the nuclear reactions that occur. In one experiment, the proton needs to have 20 MeV of kinetic energy as it impacts a 207Pb nucleus. With what initial kinetic energy (in MeV) must the proton be fired toward the lead target? Assume the nucleus stays at rest. Hint: The proton is not a point particle.
Ch 42: Nuclear Physics
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 42, Problem 35
The doctors planning a radiation therapy treatment have determined that a 100 g tumor needs to receive 0.20 J of gamma radiation. What is the dose in grays?
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Understand the concept: The dose in grays (Gy) is defined as the amount of energy absorbed per unit mass of the material. Mathematically, it is given by the formula: , where is the energy absorbed (in joules) and is the mass (in kilograms).
Convert the mass of the tumor from grams to kilograms. Since 1 kilogram = 1000 grams, divide the given mass (100 g) by 1000 to express it in kilograms: .
Substitute the given values into the formula for dose: , where J and is the mass in kilograms calculated in the previous step.
Simplify the fraction to calculate the dose in grays. Ensure the units are consistent (joules per kilogram).
Interpret the result: The dose in grays represents the energy absorbed per kilogram of the tumor's mass. This value is critical for determining the effectiveness and safety of the radiation therapy.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Radiation Dose
Radiation dose is a measure of the amount of radiation energy absorbed by a specific mass of tissue. It is typically expressed in grays (Gy), where 1 gray is defined as the absorption of one joule of radiation energy per kilogram of tissue. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining the appropriate amount of radiation needed for effective treatment.
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Grays (Gy)
The gray (Gy) is the SI unit of absorbed radiation dose, representing the energy deposited by ionizing radiation in a material. In the context of medical treatments, it quantifies the amount of radiation energy absorbed by the tumor tissue, allowing for precise dosing in radiation therapy. This unit helps ensure that the tumor receives the necessary energy for effective treatment while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue.
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Mass and Energy Relationship
The relationship between mass and energy is fundamental in physics, particularly in the context of radiation therapy. The energy absorbed by a tumor is directly related to its mass, as the dose in grays is calculated by dividing the energy absorbed (in joules) by the mass of the tissue (in kilograms). This relationship is essential for accurately determining the radiation dose required for effective treatment of the tumor.
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Related Practice
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