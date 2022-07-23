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Ch 42: Nuclear Physics
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 42: Nuclear PhysicsProblem 47
Chapter 42, Problem 47

What energy (in MeV) alpha particle has a de Broglie wavelength equal to the diameter of a ²³⁸U nucleus?

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The de Broglie wavelength of the alpha particle is given to be equal to the diameter of the ²³⁸U nucleus. The de Broglie wavelength formula is \( \lambda = \frac{h}{p} \), where \( \lambda \) is the wavelength, \( h \) is Planck's constant, and \( p \) is the momentum of the particle.
Step 2: Estimate the diameter of the ²³⁸U nucleus. The diameter of a nucleus can be approximated using the formula \( d \approx 2r \), where \( r \) is the nuclear radius. The nuclear radius can be calculated using \( r = r_0 A^{1/3} \), where \( r_0 \approx 1.2 \, \text{fm} \) (femtometers) and \( A \) is the mass number of the nucleus. For ²³⁸U, \( A = 238 \).
Step 3: Relate the momentum \( p \) of the alpha particle to its kinetic energy \( E \). The momentum is given by \( p = \sqrt{2mE} \), where \( m \) is the mass of the alpha particle and \( E \) is its kinetic energy. The mass of the alpha particle is approximately \( m \approx 3727 \, \text{MeV}/c^2 \).
Step 4: Substitute \( \lambda = d \) into the de Broglie wavelength formula \( \lambda = \frac{h}{p} \). Rearrange to solve for \( E \): \( E = \frac{h^2}{2m \lambda^2} \). Use \( h \approx 4.1357 \times 10^{-15} \, \text{eV·s} \) and \( c \approx 3 \times 10^8 \, \text{m/s} \) to convert constants appropriately.
Step 5: Perform unit conversions to ensure consistency. Convert the nuclear diameter \( d \) from femtometers to meters, and ensure all constants are in compatible units (e.g., \( h \) in \( \text{MeV·s} \), \( m \) in \( \text{MeV}/c^2 \), and \( \lambda \) in meters). Plug in the values to calculate the energy \( E \) in MeV.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

de Broglie Wavelength

The de Broglie wavelength is a fundamental concept in quantum mechanics that relates a particle's momentum to its wavelength. It is given by the formula λ = h/p, where λ is the wavelength, h is Planck's constant, and p is the momentum of the particle. This concept is crucial for understanding the wave-particle duality of matter, particularly for particles like alpha particles in nuclear physics.
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Alpha Particle

An alpha particle is a type of nuclear particle consisting of two protons and two neutrons, essentially a helium nucleus. It is emitted during radioactive decay processes and carries a positive charge. Understanding the properties of alpha particles, including their mass and charge, is essential for calculating their energy and interactions with matter, particularly in the context of nuclear reactions.
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Energy-Momentum Relation

The energy-momentum relation in relativistic physics describes how the energy of a particle is related to its momentum and mass. For a particle like an alpha particle, the total energy can be expressed as E = √(p²c² + m₀²c⁴), where E is energy, p is momentum, m₀ is rest mass, and c is the speed of light. This relationship is vital for converting between kinetic energy and momentum, especially when determining the energy of particles with specific wavelengths.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Particle accelerators fire protons at target nuclei so that investigators can study the nuclear reactions that occur. In one experiment, the proton needs to have 20 MeV of kinetic energy as it impacts a 207Pb nucleus. With what initial kinetic energy (in MeV) must the proton be fired toward the lead target? Assume the nucleus stays at rest. Hint: The proton is not a point particle.

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Textbook Question

You learned in Chapter 41 that the binding energy of the electron in a hydrogen atom is 13.6 eV. By how much does the mass decrease when a hydrogen atom is formed from a proton and an electron? Give your answer both in atomic mass units and as a percentage of the mass of the hydrogen atom.

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Textbook Question

The radium isotope ²²³Ra, an alpha emitter, has a half-life of 11.43 days. You happen to have a 1.0 g cube of ²²³Ra, so you decide to use it to boil water for tea. You fill a well-insulated container with 100 mL of water at 18℃ and drop in the cube of radium. How long will it take the water to boil?

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Textbook Question

A sample contains radioactive atoms of two types, A and B. Initially there are five times as many A atoms as there are B atoms. Two hours later, the numbers of the two atoms are equal. The half-life of A is 0.50 hour. What is the half-life of B?

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Textbook Question

What is the age in years of a bone in which the ¹⁴C/¹²C ratio is measured to be 1.65 x 10⁻¹³?

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Textbook Question

Use the graph of binding energy to estimate the total energy released if three ⁴He nuclei fuse together to form a ¹²C nucleus.

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