Energy-Momentum Relation

The energy-momentum relation in relativistic physics describes how the energy of a particle is related to its momentum and mass. For a particle like an alpha particle, the total energy can be expressed as E = √(p²c² + m₀²c⁴), where E is energy, p is momentum, m₀ is rest mass, and c is the speed of light. This relationship is vital for converting between kinetic energy and momentum, especially when determining the energy of particles with specific wavelengths.