Particle accelerators fire protons at target nuclei so that investigators can study the nuclear reactions that occur. In one experiment, the proton needs to have 20 MeV of kinetic energy as it impacts a 207Pb nucleus. With what initial kinetic energy (in MeV) must the proton be fired toward the lead target? Assume the nucleus stays at rest. Hint: The proton is not a point particle.
What energy (in MeV) alpha particle has a de Broglie wavelength equal to the diameter of a ²³⁸U nucleus?
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Key Concepts
de Broglie Wavelength
Alpha Particle
Energy-Momentum Relation
You learned in Chapter 41 that the binding energy of the electron in a hydrogen atom is 13.6 eV. By how much does the mass decrease when a hydrogen atom is formed from a proton and an electron? Give your answer both in atomic mass units and as a percentage of the mass of the hydrogen atom.
The radium isotope ²²³Ra, an alpha emitter, has a half-life of 11.43 days. You happen to have a 1.0 g cube of ²²³Ra, so you decide to use it to boil water for tea. You fill a well-insulated container with 100 mL of water at 18℃ and drop in the cube of radium. How long will it take the water to boil?
A sample contains radioactive atoms of two types, A and B. Initially there are five times as many A atoms as there are B atoms. Two hours later, the numbers of the two atoms are equal. The half-life of A is 0.50 hour. What is the half-life of B?
What is the age in years of a bone in which the ¹⁴C/¹²C ratio is measured to be 1.65 x 10⁻¹³?
Use the graph of binding energy to estimate the total energy released if three ⁴He nuclei fuse together to form a ¹²C nucleus.