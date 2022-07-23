A sample of 1.0 x 1010 atoms that decay by alpha emission has a half-life of 100 min. How many alpha particles are emitted between t = 50 min and t = 200 min?
Identify the unknown isotope in the following decays.
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Key Concepts
Isotopes
Beta Decay
Conservation of Energy and Momentum
The radioactive isotope 230Th has a density of 11,700 kg/m3 and a half-life of 75,000 yr. What is the radius of a 230Th sphere that has an activity of 1.0 Ci?
An unstable nucleus undergoes alpha decay with the release of 5.52 MeV of energy. The combined mass of the parent and daughter nuclei is 452 u. What was the mass number of the parent nucleus?
A Geiger counter is used to measure the decay of a radioactive isotope produced in a nuclear reactor. Initially, when the sample is first removed from the reactor, the Geiger counter registers 15,000 decays/s. 15 h later the count is down to 5500 decays/s. At what time after the sample's removal from the reactor is the count 1200 decays/s?
For those that are not stable, identify both the decay mode and the daughter nucleus.
Identify the unknown isotope in the following decays.