Half-life

Half-life is the time required for half of the radioactive atoms in a sample to decay. In this case, the half-life of 100 minutes means that after 100 minutes, half of the original 1.0 x 10^10 atoms will have decayed, leaving 5.0 x 10^9 atoms. This concept is crucial for determining how many atoms remain at any given time and how many have decayed.