The radioactive isotope 230Th has a density of 11,700 kg/m3 and a half-life of 75,000 yr. What is the radius of a 230Th sphere that has an activity of 1.0 Ci?
A sample of 1.0 x 1010 atoms that decay by alpha emission has a half-life of 100 min. How many alpha particles are emitted between t = 50 min and t = 200 min?
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Key Concepts
Half-life
Alpha decay
Exponential decay
Draw energy-level diagrams, similar to Figure 42.11, for all A = 14 nuclei listed in Appendix C. Show all the occupied neutron and proton levels.
Use the potential-energy diagram in Figure 42.8 to estimate the ratio of the gravitational potential energy to the nuclear potential energy for two neutrons separated by 1.0 fm.
A Geiger counter is used to measure the decay of a radioactive isotope produced in a nuclear reactor. Initially, when the sample is first removed from the reactor, the Geiger counter registers 15,000 decays/s. 15 h later the count is down to 5500 decays/s. At what time after the sample's removal from the reactor is the count 1200 decays/s?
Identify the unknown isotope in the following decays.
Identify the unknown isotope in the following decays.