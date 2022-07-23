Exponential Decay

Exponential decay describes how the quantity of a substance decreases at a rate proportional to its current value. In the context of radioactive decay, the number of decays per second decreases exponentially over time, which can be mathematically represented by the equation N(t) = N0 * e^(-λt), where N0 is the initial quantity, λ is the decay constant, and t is time. This concept is essential for predicting the count rate at any given time after the sample's removal.