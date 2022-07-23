A sample of 1.0 x 1010 atoms that decay by alpha emission has a half-life of 100 min. How many alpha particles are emitted between t = 50 min and t = 200 min?
Ch 42: Nuclear Physics
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 42, Problem 19b
A Geiger counter is used to measure the decay of a radioactive isotope produced in a nuclear reactor. Initially, when the sample is first removed from the reactor, the Geiger counter registers 15,000 decays/s. 15 h later the count is down to 5500 decays/s. At what time after the sample's removal from the reactor is the count 1200 decays/s?
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Step 1: Recognize that this problem involves radioactive decay, which follows an exponential decay model. The decay rate can be expressed as \( N(t) = N_0 e^{-\lambda t} \), where \( N(t) \) is the decay rate at time \( t \), \( N_0 \) is the initial decay rate, \( \lambda \) is the decay constant, and \( t \) is the time elapsed.
Step 2: Use the given data to calculate the decay constant \( \lambda \). You are given \( N_0 = 15000 \) decays/s at \( t = 0 \) and \( N(t) = 5500 \) decays/s at \( t = 15 \) hours. Substitute these values into the decay equation \( N(t) = N_0 e^{-\lambda t} \) and solve for \( \lambda \): \( \lambda = \frac{1}{t} \ln\left(\frac{N_0}{N(t)}\right) \).
Step 3: Once \( \lambda \) is determined, use it to find the time \( t \) when the decay rate is \( N(t) = 1200 \) decays/s. Substitute \( N_0 = 15000 \), \( N(t) = 1200 \), and the calculated \( \lambda \) into the decay equation \( N(t) = N_0 e^{-\lambda t} \). Rearrange the equation to solve for \( t \): \( t = \frac{1}{\lambda} \ln\left(\frac{N_0}{N(t)}\right) \).
Step 4: Convert the time \( t \) from hours to the desired unit if necessary (e.g., seconds or minutes). Ensure the units are consistent throughout the calculation.
Step 5: Verify the solution by substituting \( t \) back into the decay equation \( N(t) = N_0 e^{-\lambda t} \) to confirm that \( N(t) \) equals 1200 decays/s. This step ensures the calculation is accurate and consistent with the problem's conditions.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Radioactive Decay
Radioactive decay is the process by which an unstable atomic nucleus loses energy by emitting radiation. This decay occurs at a characteristic rate for each isotope, often described by its half-life, which is the time required for half of the radioactive atoms in a sample to decay. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing the decay rates measured by the Geiger counter.
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Exponential Decay
Exponential decay describes how the quantity of a substance decreases at a rate proportional to its current value. In the context of radioactive decay, the number of decays per second decreases exponentially over time, which can be mathematically represented by the equation N(t) = N0 * e^(-λt), where N0 is the initial quantity, λ is the decay constant, and t is time. This concept is essential for predicting the count rate at any given time after the sample's removal.
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Geiger Counter
A Geiger counter is an instrument used to detect and measure ionizing radiation, such as alpha and beta particles, and gamma rays. It operates by counting the number of decay events occurring in a radioactive sample, providing a direct measurement of radiation levels. Understanding how a Geiger counter functions and its relationship to the decay rate is vital for interpreting the data presented in the question.
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