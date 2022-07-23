A pilot who accelerates at more than begins to 'gray out' but doesn't completely lose consciousness. Assuming constant acceleration, what is the shortest time that a jet pilot starting from rest can take to reach Mach (four times the speed of sound) without graying out? (Use m/s for the speed of sound in cold air.)
A car sits on an entrance ramp to a freeway, waiting for a break in the traffic. Then the driver accelerates with constant acceleration along the ramp and onto the freeway. The car starts from rest, moves in a straight line, and has a speed of m/s ( mi/h) when it reaches the end of the -m-long ramp. How much time does it take the car to travel the length of the ramp?
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Key Concepts
Constant Acceleration
Kinematic Equations
Initial Conditions
A car sits on an entrance ramp to a freeway, waiting for a break in the traffic. Then the driver accelerates with constant acceleration along the ramp and onto the freeway. The car starts from rest, moves in a straight line, and has a speed of m/s ( mi/h) when it reaches the end of the -m-long ramp. What is the acceleration of the car?
A pilot who accelerates at more than begins to 'gray out' but doesn't completely lose consciousness. How far would the plane travel during this period of acceleration? (Use m/s for the speed of sound in cold air.)
A cat walks in a straight line, which we shall call the -axis, with the positive direction to the right. As an observant physicist, you make measurements of this cat's motion and construct a graph of the feline's velocity as a function of time (Fig. E). What is the cat's acceleration at s? At s? At s?
A cat walks in a straight line, which we shall call the -axis, with the positive direction to the right. As an observant physicist, you make measurements of this cat's motion and construct a graph of the feline's velocity as a function of time (Fig. E). Find the cat's velocity at s and at s.
At launch a rocket ship weighs million pounds. When it is launched from rest, it takes s to reach km/h; at the end of the first min, its speed is km/h. What is the average acceleration (in m/s2) of the rocket (i) during the first s and (ii) between s and the end of the first min?