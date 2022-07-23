A car sits on an entrance ramp to a freeway, waiting for a break in the traffic. Then the driver accelerates with constant acceleration along the ramp and onto the freeway. The car starts from rest, moves in a straight line, and has a speed of m/s ( mi/h) when it reaches the end of the -m-long ramp. How much time does it take the car to travel the length of the ramp?
A pilot who accelerates at more than begins to 'gray out' but doesn't completely lose consciousness. How far would the plane travel during this period of acceleration? (Use m/s for the speed of sound in cold air.)
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Key Concepts
Acceleration
Distance Traveled Under Constant Acceleration
Speed of Sound
A pilot who accelerates at more than begins to 'gray out' but doesn't completely lose consciousness. Assuming constant acceleration, what is the shortest time that a jet pilot starting from rest can take to reach Mach (four times the speed of sound) without graying out? (Use m/s for the speed of sound in cold air.)
A car sits on an entrance ramp to a freeway, waiting for a break in the traffic. Then the driver accelerates with constant acceleration along the ramp and onto the freeway. The car starts from rest, moves in a straight line, and has a speed of m/s ( mi/h) when it reaches the end of the -m-long ramp. What is the acceleration of the car?
In the fastest measured tennis serve, the ball left the racquet at m/s. A served tennis ball is typically in contact with the racquet for ms and starts from rest. Assume constant acceleration. What was the ball's acceleration during this serve?
The human body can survive an acceleration trauma incident (sudden stop) if the magnitude of the acceleration is less than m/s2. If you are in an automobile accident with an initial speed of km/h ( mi/h) and are stopped by an airbag that inflates from the dashboard, over what distance must the airbag stop you for you to survive the crash?
At launch a rocket ship weighs million pounds. When it is launched from rest, it takes s to reach km/h; at the end of the first min, its speed is km/h. What is the average acceleration (in m/s2) of the rocket (i) during the first s and (ii) between s and the end of the first min?