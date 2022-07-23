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Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 02: Motion Along a Straight LineProblem 48c
Chapter 2, Problem 48c

A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of 40.040.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. When is the displacement of the boulder from its initial position zero?

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1
Identify that the problem involves projectile motion, specifically vertical motion under gravity. The initial speed is given as 40.0 m/s, and we need to find when the displacement is zero.
Understand that displacement is zero when the boulder returns to its initial position after being ejected upwards. This involves calculating the time taken for the boulder to reach its highest point and then return back down.
Use the kinematic equation for vertical motion: v=u-gt, where v is the final velocity (0 m/s at the highest point), u is the initial velocity (40.0 m/s), g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.8 m/s²), and t is the time to reach the highest point.
Solve for t using the equation: t=ug. This gives the time to reach the highest point. Since the motion is symmetrical, the total time for the boulder to return to its initial position is twice this value.
Calculate the total time for the boulder to return to its initial position by multiplying the time to reach the highest point by 2. This will give you the time when the displacement is zero.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Projectile Motion

Projectile motion refers to the motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity. In this scenario, the boulder follows a vertical path, and its motion can be analyzed using kinematic equations to determine when it returns to its initial position.
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Kinematic Equations

Kinematic equations describe the motion of objects under constant acceleration, such as gravity. For vertical motion, these equations can be used to calculate displacement, velocity, and time. The equation s = ut + 0.5at^2 helps determine when the displacement is zero, where s is displacement, u is initial velocity, a is acceleration, and t is time.
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Acceleration due to Gravity

Acceleration due to gravity is a constant force acting on objects near Earth's surface, typically approximated as 9.8 m/s² downward. This force affects the boulder's upward motion, slowing it down until it stops and reverses direction, eventually returning to its starting point, which is crucial for calculating the time of zero displacement.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of 40.040.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. At what time after being ejected is the boulder moving at 20.020.0 m/s upward?

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Textbook Question

A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of 40.040.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. When is the velocity of the boulder zero?

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Textbook Question

A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of 40.040.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. What are the magnitude and direction of the acceleration while the boulder is (i) moving upward? (ii) Moving downward? (iii) At the highest point?

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A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of 40.040.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. At what time is it moving at 20.020.0 m/s downward?

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A 1515-kg rock is dropped from rest on the earth and reaches the ground in 1.751.75 s. When it is dropped from the same height on Saturn's satellite Enceladus, the rock reaches the ground in 18.618.6 s. What is the acceleration due to gravity on Enceladus?

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You throw a small rock straight up from the edge of a highway bridge that crosses a river. The rock passes you on its way down, 6.006.00 s after it was thrown. What is the speed of the rock just before it reaches the water 28.028.0 m below the point where the rock left your hand? Ignore air resistance.

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