A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of m/s. Ignore air resistance. At what time after being ejected is the boulder moving at m/s upward?
A -kg rock is dropped from rest on the earth and reaches the ground in s. When it is dropped from the same height on Saturn's satellite Enceladus, the rock reaches the ground in s. What is the acceleration due to gravity on Enceladus?
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Key Concepts
Acceleration due to Gravity
Free Fall Motion
Kinematic Equations
An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point m below its starting point s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What is the magnitude of its velocity at the highest point?
An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point m below its starting point s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. How high does it rise above its starting point?
A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of m/s. Ignore air resistance. At what time is it moving at m/s downward?
A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of m/s. Ignore air resistance. When is the displacement of the boulder from its initial position zero?
An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point m below its starting point s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What are the magnitude and direction of its acceleration at the highest point?