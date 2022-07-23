An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point m below its starting point s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What is the initial speed of the egg?
An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point m below its starting point s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. How high does it rise above its starting point?
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Key Concepts
Kinematics Equations
Free Fall Motion
Initial Velocity
A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is m above the ground (Fig. E). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. What is the greatest height above the ground that the sandbag reaches?
A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is m above the ground (Fig. E). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. Compute the position and velocity of the sandbag at s and s after its release.
An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point m below its starting point s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What is the magnitude of its velocity at the highest point?
A -kg rock is dropped from rest on the earth and reaches the ground in s. When it is dropped from the same height on Saturn's satellite Enceladus, the rock reaches the ground in s. What is the acceleration due to gravity on Enceladus?
An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point m below its starting point s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What are the magnitude and direction of its acceleration at the highest point?