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Ch 02: Motion Along a Straight Line
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 02: Motion Along a Straight LineProblem 46c
Chapter 2, Problem 46c

An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point 30.030.0 m below its starting point 5.005.00 s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What is the magnitude of its velocity at the highest point?

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1
Understand that at the highest point of its trajectory, the egg's velocity is zero because it momentarily stops before reversing direction.
Use the kinematic equation for vertical motion: vf=vi-gt, where vf is the final velocity, vi is the initial velocity, g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.8 m/s²), and t is the time.
Since the velocity at the highest point is zero, set vf to zero and solve for the initial velocity vi using the time it takes to reach the highest point.
Determine the time to reach the highest point by considering that the total time for the upward and downward journey is 5.00 s. The time to reach the highest point is half of this total time.
Substitute the known values into the kinematic equation to find the initial velocity, which will help in understanding the motion of the egg.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Projectile Motion

Projectile motion refers to the motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity. In this scenario, the egg follows a parabolic trajectory, moving upward and then downward, with its vertical motion influenced by gravity. Understanding this helps in analyzing the egg's velocity and position at different times.
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Velocity at the Highest Point

At the highest point of its trajectory, the vertical component of the projectile's velocity is zero. This is because gravity decelerates the upward motion until the object momentarily stops before descending. Recognizing this concept is crucial for determining the egg's velocity at the peak of its path.
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Acceleration Due to Gravity

The acceleration due to gravity is a constant force acting on objects near Earth's surface, typically approximated as 9.81 m/s² downward. It affects the egg's motion by slowing its ascent and accelerating its descent. This concept is essential for calculating the egg's velocity and position at various points in its trajectory.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A large boulder is ejected vertically upward from a volcano with an initial speed of 40.040.0 m/s. Ignore air resistance. At what time after being ejected is the boulder moving at 20.020.0 m/s upward?

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Textbook Question

An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point 30.030.0 m below its starting point 5.005.00 s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What is the initial speed of the egg?

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Textbook Question

A hot-air balloonist, rising vertically with a constant velocity of magnitude 5.005.00 m/s, releases a sandbag at an instant when the balloon is 40.040.0 m above the ground (Fig. E2.442.44). After the sandbag is released, it is in free fall. What is the greatest height above the ground that the sandbag reaches?

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Textbook Question

An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point 30.030.0 m below its starting point 5.005.00 s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. How high does it rise above its starting point?

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Textbook Question

A 1515-kg rock is dropped from rest on the earth and reaches the ground in 1.751.75 s. When it is dropped from the same height on Saturn's satellite Enceladus, the rock reaches the ground in 18.618.6 s. What is the acceleration due to gravity on Enceladus?

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Textbook Question

An egg is thrown nearly vertically upward from a point near the cornice of a tall building. The egg just misses the cornice on the way down and passes a point 30.030.0 m below its starting point 5.005.00 s after it leaves the thrower's hand. Ignore air resistance. What are the magnitude and direction of its acceleration at the highest point?

1735
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