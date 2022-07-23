Frequency and Wavelength Relationship

The frequency of a wave is related to its wavelength and the speed of sound in the medium by the equation v = fλ, where v is the speed of sound, f is the frequency, and λ is the wavelength. Given the frequency of 725 Hz and assuming the speed of sound in air is approximately 343 m/s, the wavelength can be calculated, which is crucial for determining the path difference needed for destructive interference.