Small speakers A and B are driven in phase at 725 Hz by the same audio oscillator. Both speakers start out 4.50 m from the listener, but speaker A is slowly moved away (Fig. E16.34)<IMAGE>. If A is moved even farther away than in part (a), at what distance d will the speakers next produce destructive interference at the listener’s location?
The fundamental frequency of a pipe that is open at both ends is 524 Hz. If one end is now closed, find the wavelength
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Key Concepts
Fundamental Frequency
Open and Closed Pipe Harmonics
Wavelength Calculation
Small speakers A and B are driven in phase at 725 Hz by the same audio oscillator. Both speakers start out 4.50 m from the listener, but speaker A is slowly moved away (Fig. E16.34). At what distance d will the sound from the speakers first produce destructive interference at the listener's location?
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Standing sound waves are produced in a pipe that is 1.20 m long. For the fundamental and first two overtones, determine the locations along the pipe (measured from the left end) of the displacement nodes and the pressure nodes if the pipe is closed at the left end and open at the right end.
Standing sound waves are produced in a pipe that is 1.20 m long. For the fundamental and first two overtones, determine the locations along the pipe (measured from the left end) of the displacement nodes and the pressure nodes if (a) the pipe is open at both ends
The fundamental frequency of a pipe that is open at both ends is 524 Hz. How long is this pipe? If one end is now closed
The fundamental frequency of a pipe that is open at both ends is 524 Hz. the frequency of the new fundamental.