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Ch 16: Sound & Hearing
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 16: Sound & HearingProblem 26b
Chapter 16, Problem 26b

The fundamental frequency of a pipe that is open at both ends is 524 Hz. If one end is now closed, find the wavelength

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1
Understand the concept of fundamental frequency: For a pipe open at both ends, the fundamental frequency is the lowest frequency at which the pipe resonates. The formula for the fundamental frequency \( f \) of a pipe open at both ends is \( f = \frac{v}{2L} \), where \( v \) is the speed of sound in air and \( L \) is the length of the pipe.
When one end of the pipe is closed, the pipe becomes a closed pipe, and the fundamental frequency changes. The fundamental frequency for a pipe closed at one end is given by \( f' = \frac{v}{4L} \).
Since the fundamental frequency of the pipe when open at both ends is 524 Hz, use the relationship \( f = \frac{v}{2L} \) to express the length \( L \) in terms of the speed of sound \( v \) and the frequency \( f \).
Substitute the expression for \( L \) from the open pipe into the formula for the closed pipe's fundamental frequency \( f' = \frac{v}{4L} \) to find the new fundamental frequency when one end is closed.
To find the wavelength \( \lambda \) when one end is closed, use the relationship \( \lambda = \frac{v}{f'} \), where \( f' \) is the new fundamental frequency calculated in the previous step.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Frequency

The fundamental frequency is the lowest frequency at which a system vibrates. For a pipe open at both ends, it corresponds to the first harmonic, where the length of the pipe is half the wavelength of the sound wave. This frequency is crucial for determining the wavelength when the pipe's configuration changes.
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Open and Closed Pipe Harmonics

An open pipe supports harmonics where both ends are antinodes, while a closed pipe has one end as a node and the other as an antinode. This change affects the harmonic series and the wavelength, as a closed pipe's fundamental frequency is half that of an open pipe, altering the wave pattern inside the pipe.
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Wavelength Calculation

Wavelength is the distance between successive crests of a wave. In a closed pipe, the fundamental frequency results in a quarter-wavelength fitting into the pipe. To find the wavelength when one end is closed, use the relationship between frequency, speed of sound, and wavelength: λ = v/f, where v is the speed of sound and f is the frequency.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Small speakers A and B are driven in phase at 725 Hz by the same audio oscillator. Both speakers start out 4.50 m from the listener, but speaker A is slowly moved away (Fig. E16.34)<IMAGE>. If A is moved even farther away than in part (a), at what distance d will the speakers next produce destructive interference at the listener’s location?

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Textbook Question

Small speakers A and B are driven in phase at 725 Hz by the same audio oscillator. Both speakers start out 4.50 m from the listener, but speaker A is slowly moved away (Fig. E16.34). At what distance d will the sound from the speakers first produce destructive interference at the listener's location?

<Image>

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Textbook Question

Standing sound waves are produced in a pipe that is 1.20 m long. For the fundamental and first two overtones, determine the locations along the pipe (measured from the left end) of the displacement nodes and the pressure nodes if the pipe is closed at the left end and open at the right end.

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Textbook Question

Standing sound waves are produced in a pipe that is 1.20 m long. For the fundamental and first two overtones, determine the locations along the pipe (measured from the left end) of the displacement nodes and the pressure nodes if (a) the pipe is open at both ends

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Textbook Question

The fundamental frequency of a pipe that is open at both ends is 524 Hz. How long is this pipe? If one end is now closed

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Textbook Question

The fundamental frequency of a pipe that is open at both ends is 524 Hz. the frequency of the new fundamental.

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