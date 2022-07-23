Repeat Exercise 34.41 using the same lenses except for the following changes: The second lens is a diverging lens having a focal length of magnitude 60.0 cm.
An object is 16.0 cm to the left of a lens. The lens forms an image 36.0 cm to the right of the lens. If the object is 8.00 mm tall, how tall is the image? Is it erect or inverted?
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Key Concepts
Lens Formula
Magnification
Sign Convention for Lenses
For each thin lens shown in Fig. E34.37, calculate the location of the image of an object that is 18.0 cm to the left of the lens. The lens material has a refractive index of 1.50, and the radii of curvature shown are only the magnitudes.
A lensmaker wants to make a magnifying glass from glass that has an index of refraction n = 1.55 and a focal length of 20.0 cm. If the two surfaces of the lens are to have equal radii, what should that radius be?
A 1.20 cm tall object is 50.0 cm to the left of a converging lens of focal length 40.0 cm. A second converging lens, this one having a focal length of 60.0 cm, is located 300.0 cm to the right of the first lens along the same optic axis. Find the location and height of the image (call it I1) formed by the lens with a focal length of 40.0 cm.
An object is 16.0 cm to the left of a lens. The lens forms an image 36.0 cm to the right of the lens. Draw a principal-ray diagram.
A converging lens with a focal length of 9.00 cm forms an image of a 4.00 mm tall real object that is to the left of the lens. The image is 1.30 cm tall and erect. Where are the object and image located? Is the image real or virtual?