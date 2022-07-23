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Ch 37: Special Relativity
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 37: Special RelativityProblem 27
Chapter 37, Problem 27

A proton has momentum with magnitude p0 when its speed is 0.400c. In terms of p0, what is the magnitude of the proton's momentum when its speed is doubled to 0.800c?

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Step 1: Recall the relativistic momentum formula: \( p = \frac{mv}{\sqrt{1 - \frac{v^2}{c^2}}} \), where \( p \) is the relativistic momentum, \( m \) is the rest mass, \( v \) is the velocity, and \( c \) is the speed of light.
Step 2: For the initial momentum \( p_0 \), substitute \( v = 0.400c \) into the formula: \( p_0 = \frac{m(0.400c)}{\sqrt{1 - \frac{(0.400c)^2}{c^2}}} \). Simplify the denominator to \( \sqrt{1 - 0.160} \).
Step 3: For the new momentum \( p \) when the speed is doubled to \( v = 0.800c \), substitute \( v = 0.800c \) into the formula: \( p = \frac{m(0.800c)}{\sqrt{1 - \frac{(0.800c)^2}{c^2}}} \). Simplify the denominator to \( \sqrt{1 - 0.640} \).
Step 4: Express \( p \) in terms of \( p_0 \). Notice that \( p_0 \) and \( p \) share the same rest mass \( m \), so compare the ratios of their velocities and denominators: \( p = p_0 \cdot \frac{0.800}{0.400} \cdot \frac{\sqrt{1 - 0.160}}{\sqrt{1 - 0.640}} \).
Step 5: Simplify the expression to find the relationship between \( p \) and \( p_0 \). This will give the magnitude of the proton's momentum when its speed is doubled in terms of \( p_0 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Momentum in Relativity

In the context of special relativity, momentum is defined as p = γmv, where γ (gamma) is the Lorentz factor, m is the rest mass, and v is the velocity. As an object's speed approaches the speed of light, its momentum increases significantly due to the relativistic effects, which must be considered when calculating momentum at high velocities.
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Intro to Relative Motion (Relative Velocity)

Lorentz Factor

The Lorentz factor, γ, is given by the equation γ = 1 / √(1 - v²/c²), where v is the object's velocity and c is the speed of light. This factor accounts for time dilation and length contraction experienced by objects moving at relativistic speeds, and it plays a crucial role in determining the momentum of particles like protons as their speed increases.
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Lorentz Transformations of Position

Velocity Doubling and Momentum Change

When the speed of an object is doubled in a relativistic context, the change in momentum is not linear due to the Lorentz factor. For example, if a proton's speed increases from 0.400c to 0.800c, the corresponding increase in momentum must be calculated using the relativistic momentum formula, which will show that the momentum does not simply double but increases more significantly due to the effects of relativity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A proton (rest mass 1.67×10271.67\(\times\)10^{-27} kg) has total energy that is 4.004.00 times its rest energy. What are (a) the kinetic energy of the proton; (b) the magnitude of the momentum of the proton; (c) the speed of the proton?

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Textbook Question

Electrons are accelerated through a potential difference of 750750 kV, so that their kinetic energy is 7.50×1057.50\(\times\)10^5 eV.

(a) What is the ratio of the speed vv of an electron having this energy to the speed of light, cc?

(b) What would the speed be if it were computed from the principles of classical mechanics?

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

A source of electromagnetic radiation is moving in a radial direction relative to you. The frequency you measure is 1.25 times the frequency measured in the rest frame of the source. What is the speed of the source relative to you? Is the source moving toward you or away from you?

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