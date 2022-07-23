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Ch 37: Special Relativity
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 37: Special RelativityProblem 29b
Chapter 37, Problem 29b

A force is applied to a particle along its direction of motion. At what speed is the magnitude of force required to produce a given acceleration twice as great as the force required to produce the same acceleration when the particle is at rest? Express your answer in terms of the speed of light.

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Start by recalling the relativistic expression for force: \( F = \frac{dp}{dt} \), where \( p \) is the relativistic momentum given by \( p = \frac{mv}{\sqrt{1 - \frac{v^2}{c^2}}} \). Here, \( m \) is the rest mass of the particle, \( v \) is its velocity, and \( c \) is the speed of light.
For a given acceleration \( a \), the force can be expressed as \( F = \frac{d}{dt} \left( \frac{mv}{\sqrt{1 - \frac{v^2}{c^2}}} \right) \). However, for simplicity, we can use the effective mass concept: \( F = ma_{\text{eff}} \), where \( a_{\text{eff}} = \frac{a}{(1 - \frac{v^2}{c^2})^{3/2}} \).
At rest (\( v = 0 \)), the force required to produce the acceleration \( a \) is \( F_0 = ma \), since \( (1 - \frac{v^2}{c^2})^{3/2} = 1 \).
When the particle is moving at a velocity \( v \), the force required becomes \( F_v = \frac{ma}{(1 - \frac{v^2}{c^2})^{3/2}} \). The problem states that \( F_v = 2F_0 \), so substitute \( F_0 = ma \) into this equation: \( \frac{ma}{(1 - \frac{v^2}{c^2})^{3/2}} = 2ma \).
Simplify the equation to solve for \( v \): \( \frac{1}{(1 - \frac{v^2}{c^2})^{3/2}} = 2 \). Raise both sides to the power of \( -2/3 \) to isolate \( 1 - \frac{v^2}{c^2} \), and then solve for \( v \) in terms of \( c \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law states that the force acting on an object is equal to the mass of that object multiplied by its acceleration (F = ma). This principle is fundamental in understanding how forces affect the motion of particles, particularly in determining the relationship between force, mass, and acceleration in both stationary and moving states.
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Relativistic Effects

As an object's speed approaches the speed of light, relativistic effects become significant, altering the relationship between mass, force, and acceleration. Specifically, the effective mass of an object increases with speed, which means that more force is required to achieve the same acceleration as the object moves faster, a concept crucial for understanding the problem at hand.
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Acceleration and Velocity Relationship

Acceleration is defined as the rate of change of velocity over time. When a force is applied to a particle in motion, the resulting acceleration depends not only on the force applied but also on the particle's current velocity. This relationship is essential for determining how the required force changes when the particle is already in motion compared to when it is at rest.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A proton (rest mass 1.67×10271.67\(\times\)10^{-27} kg) has total energy that is 4.004.00 times its rest energy. What are (a) the kinetic energy of the proton; (b) the magnitude of the momentum of the proton; (c) the speed of the proton?

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Textbook Question

A proton has momentum with magnitude p0 when its speed is 0.400c. In terms of p0, what is the magnitude of the proton's momentum when its speed is doubled to 0.800c?

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Textbook Question

Electrons are accelerated through a potential difference of 750750 kV, so that their kinetic energy is 7.50×1057.50\(\times\)10^5 eV.

(a) What is the ratio of the speed vv of an electron having this energy to the speed of light, cc?

(b) What would the speed be if it were computed from the principles of classical mechanics?

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Textbook Question

Relativistic Baseball. Calculate the magnitude of the force required to give a 0.145 kg baseball an acceleration a = 1.00 m/s2 in the direction of the baseball's initial velocity when this velocity has a magnitude of (a) 10.0 m/s; (c) 0.990c.

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Textbook Question

A source of electromagnetic radiation is moving in a radial direction relative to you. The frequency you measure is 1.25 times the frequency measured in the rest frame of the source. What is the speed of the source relative to you? Is the source moving toward you or away from you?

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Textbook Question

An observer in frame S′ is moving to the right (+x-direction) at speed u = 0.600c away from a stationary observer in frame S. The observer in S′ measures the speed v′ of a particle moving to the right away from her. What speed v does the observer in S measure for the particle if (a) v′ = 0.400c; (b) v′ = 0.900c; (c) v′ = 0.990c?

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