A proton (rest mass kg) has total energy that is times its rest energy. What are (a) the kinetic energy of the proton; (b) the magnitude of the momentum of the proton; (c) the speed of the proton?
A force is applied to a particle along its direction of motion. At what speed is the magnitude of force required to produce a given acceleration twice as great as the force required to produce the same acceleration when the particle is at rest? Express your answer in terms of the speed of light.
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Relativistic Effects
Acceleration and Velocity Relationship
A proton has momentum with magnitude p0 when its speed is 0.400c. In terms of p0, what is the magnitude of the proton's momentum when its speed is doubled to 0.800c?
Electrons are accelerated through a potential difference of kV, so that their kinetic energy is eV.
(a) What is the ratio of the speed of an electron having this energy to the speed of light, ?
(b) What would the speed be if it were computed from the principles of classical mechanics?
Relativistic Baseball. Calculate the magnitude of the force required to give a 0.145 kg baseball an acceleration a = 1.00 m/s2 in the direction of the baseball's initial velocity when this velocity has a magnitude of (a) 10.0 m/s; (c) 0.990c.
A source of electromagnetic radiation is moving in a radial direction relative to you. The frequency you measure is 1.25 times the frequency measured in the rest frame of the source. What is the speed of the source relative to you? Is the source moving toward you or away from you?
An observer in frame S′ is moving to the right (+x-direction) at speed u = 0.600c away from a stationary observer in frame S. The observer in S′ measures the speed v′ of a particle moving to the right away from her. What speed v does the observer in S measure for the particle if (a) v′ = 0.400c; (b) v′ = 0.900c; (c) v′ = 0.990c?