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Ch 38: Photons: Light Waves Behaving as Particles
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 38: Photons: Light Waves Behaving as ParticlesProblem 8
Chapter 38, Problem 8

What would the minimum work function for a metal have to be for visible light (380380750750 nm) to eject photoelectrons?

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Understand the problem: The work function (Φ) is the minimum energy required to eject an electron from the surface of a metal. For visible light to eject photoelectrons, the energy of the photons in the visible spectrum (380–750 nm) must be equal to or greater than the work function. Use the relationship between photon energy and wavelength.
Recall the formula for the energy of a photon: \( E = \frac{hc}{\lambda} \), where \( h \) is Planck's constant (\( 6.626 \times 10^{-34} \, \text{J·s} \)), \( c \) is the speed of light (\( 3.00 \times 10^8 \; \text{m/s} \)), and \( \lambda \) is the wavelength of the photon in meters.
Determine the maximum photon energy in the visible spectrum: Use the shortest wavelength (\( \lambda = 380 \; \text{nm} \)) to calculate the maximum energy. Convert \( \lambda \) to meters by dividing by \( 10^9 \). Substitute \( h \), \( c \), and \( \lambda \) into the formula \( E = \frac{hc}{\lambda} \).
Interpret the result: The maximum photon energy corresponds to the minimum work function (Φ) required to eject photoelectrons. This is because the photon energy must be at least equal to the work function for the photoelectric effect to occur.
Conclude: The minimum work function for the metal is equal to the maximum photon energy calculated in the previous step. Ensure the units are consistent (e.g., convert the result to electronvolts if needed, using \( 1 \; \text{eV} = 1.602 \times 10^{-19} \; \text{J} \)).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Work Function

The work function is the minimum energy required to remove an electron from the surface of a material. It is a critical parameter in photoelectric effect experiments, as it determines the threshold frequency of light needed to eject electrons. The work function is typically expressed in electron volts (eV) and varies among different materials.
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Photoelectric Effect

The photoelectric effect is the phenomenon where electrons are emitted from a material when it absorbs light of sufficient energy. According to Einstein's photoelectric equation, the energy of the incoming photons must be greater than or equal to the work function of the material for electron ejection to occur. This effect demonstrates the particle-like behavior of light and is foundational in quantum physics.
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Photon Energy and Wavelength

The energy of a photon is inversely related to its wavelength, described by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. For visible light, which ranges from 380 to 750 nm, the corresponding photon energies can be calculated, and these energies must meet or exceed the work function for photoelectrons to be emitted from the metal.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The photoelectric work function of potassium is 2.32.3 eV. If light that has a wavelength of 190190 nm falls on potassium, find the stopping potential in volts.

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Textbook Question

The photoelectric threshold wavelength of a tungsten surface is 272272 nm. Calculate the maximum kinetic energy of the electrons ejected from this tungsten surface by ultraviolet radiation of frequency 1.45×10151.45\(\times\)10^{15} Hz. Express the answer in electron volts.

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Textbook Question

The photoelectric work function of potassium is 2.32.3 eV. If light that has a wavelength of 190190 nm falls on potassium, find the kinetic energy, in electron volts, of the most energetic electrons ejected.

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Textbook Question

The cathode-ray tubes that generated the picture in early color televisions were sources of x rays. If the acceleration voltage in a television tube is 15.015.0 kV, what are the shortest-wavelength x rays produced by the television?

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Textbook Question

A photon has momentum of magnitude 8.24×10288.24\(\times\)10^{-28} kg-m/s. What is the wavelength of this photon? In what region of the electromagnetic spectrum does it lie?

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Textbook Question

A photon has momentum of magnitude 8.24×10288.24\(\times\)10^{-28} kg-m/s. What is the energy of this photon? Give your answer in joules and in electron volts.

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