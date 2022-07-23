Photon Energy and Wavelength

The energy of a photon is inversely related to its wavelength, described by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. For visible light, which ranges from 380 to 750 nm, the corresponding photon energies can be calculated, and these energies must meet or exceed the work function for photoelectrons to be emitted from the metal.