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Ch 43: Nuclear Physics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 43: Nuclear PhysicsProblem 27
Chapter 43, Problem 27

Measurements on a certain isotope tell you that the decay rate decreases from 83188318 decays/min to 30913091 decays/min in 4.004.00 days. What is the half-life of this isotope?

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1
Identify the given quantities: the initial decay rate \(R_0 = 8318\) decays/min, the final decay rate \(R = 3091\) decays/min after a time interval \(t = 4.00\) days.
Recall that radioactive decay follows an exponential decay law given by \(R = R_0 \times e^{-\lambda t}\), where \(\lambda\) is the decay constant.
Rearrange the decay law to solve for the decay constant \(\lambda\): \(\lambda = -\frac{1}{t} \ln\left(\frac{R}{R_0}\right)\).
Calculate the decay constant \(\lambda\) using the given values of \(R\), \(R_0\), and \(t\) (make sure to convert time \(t\) into consistent units, such as minutes or days, depending on your preference).
Use the relationship between the half-life \(T_{1/2}\) and the decay constant: \(T_{1/2} = \frac{\ln 2}{\lambda}\) to find the half-life of the isotope.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radioactive Decay and Decay Rate

Radioactive decay is a random process where unstable nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation. The decay rate, or activity, is the number of decays per unit time and decreases exponentially over time as the number of undecayed nuclei diminishes.
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Exponential Decay Law

The exponential decay law describes how the quantity of a radioactive substance decreases over time: N(t) = N0 * e^(-λt), where λ is the decay constant. The decay rate is proportional to the number of undecayed nuclei, so it also follows this exponential decrease.
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Half-Life and Decay Constant Relationship

The half-life is the time required for half of the radioactive nuclei to decay. It is related to the decay constant by t½ = ln(2)/λ. Knowing the decay rate at two times allows calculation of λ, and thus the half-life.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Radioactive isotopes used in cancer therapy have a 'shelf-life,' like pharmaceuticals used in chemotherapy. Just after it has been manufactured in a nuclear reactor, the activity of a sample of 60Co^{60}Co is 50005000 Ci. When its activity falls below 35003500 Ci, it is considered too weak a source to use in treatment. You work in the radiology department of a large hospital. One of these 60Co^{60}Co sources in your inventory was manufactured on October 6, 2011. It is now April 6, 2014. Is the source still usable? The half-life of 60Co^{60}Co is 5.2715.271 years.

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Textbook Question

The common isotope of uranium, 238U^{238}U, has a half-life of 4.47×1094.47\(\times\)10^9 years, decaying to 234Th^{234}Th by alpha emission.

(a) What is the decay constant?

(b) What mass of uranium is required for an activity of 1.001.00 curie?

(c) How many alpha particles are emitted per second by 10.010.0 g of uranium?

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Textbook Question

The unstable isotope 40K^{40}K is used for dating rock samples. Its half-life is 1.28×1091.28\(\times\)10^9 y.

(a) How many decays occur per second in a sample containing 1.63×1061.63\(\times\)10^{-6} g of 40K^{40}K?

(b) What is the activity of the sample in curies?

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Textbook Question

A 6767-kg person accidentally ingests 0.350.35 Ci of tritium.

(a) Assume that the tritium spreads uniformly throughout the body and that each decay leads on the average to the absorption of 5.05.0 keV of energy from the electrons emitted in the decay. The half-life of tritium is 12.312.3 y, and the RBE of the electrons is 1.01.0. Calculate the absorbed dose in rad and the equivalent dose in rem during one week.

(b) The β\(\beta\)^{-} decay of tritium releases more than 5.05.0 keV of energy. Why is the average energy absorbed less than the total energy released in the decay?

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Textbook Question

It has become popular for some people to have yearly whole-body scans (CT scans, formerly called CAT scans) using x rays, just to see if they detect anything suspicious. A number of medical people have recently questioned the advisability of such scans, due in part to the radiation they impart. Typically, one such scan gives a dose of 1212 mSv, applied to the whole body. By contrast, a chest x ray typically administers 0.200.20 mSv to only 5.05.0 kg of tissue. How many chest x rays would deliver the same total amount of energy to the body of a 7575-kg person as one whole-body scan?

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Textbook Question

At an archeological site, a sample from timbers containing 500500 g of carbon provides 26902690 decays/min. What is the age of the sample?

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