The unstable isotope 40 K ^{40}K is used for dating rock samples. Its half-life is 1.28 × 10 9 1.28\(\times\)10^9 y.

(a) How many decays occur per second in a sample containing 1.63 × 10 − 6 1.63\(\times\)10^{-6} g of 40 K ^{40}K ?

(b) What is the activity of the sample in curies?