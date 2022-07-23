Measurements on a certain isotope tell you that the decay rate decreases from decays/min to decays/min in days. What is the half-life of this isotope?
The unstable isotope is used for dating rock samples. Its half-life is y.
(a) How many decays occur per second in a sample containing g of ?
(b) What is the activity of the sample in curies?
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Key Concepts
Half-life
Radioactive Decay
Activity (in Curies)
What particle (a particle, electron, or positron) is emitted in the following radioactive decays?
(a)
(b)
(c)
Radioactive isotopes used in cancer therapy have a 'shelf-life,' like pharmaceuticals used in chemotherapy. Just after it has been manufactured in a nuclear reactor, the activity of a sample of is Ci. When its activity falls below Ci, it is considered too weak a source to use in treatment. You work in the radiology department of a large hospital. One of these sources in your inventory was manufactured on October 6, 2011. It is now April 6, 2014. Is the source still usable? The half-life of is years.
The common isotope of uranium, , has a half-life of years, decaying to by alpha emission.
(a) What is the decay constant?
(b) What mass of uranium is required for an activity of curie?
(c) How many alpha particles are emitted per second by g of uranium?
It has become popular for some people to have yearly whole-body scans (CT scans, formerly called CAT scans) using x rays, just to see if they detect anything suspicious. A number of medical people have recently questioned the advisability of such scans, due in part to the radiation they impart. Typically, one such scan gives a dose of mSv, applied to the whole body. By contrast, a chest x ray typically administers mSv to only kg of tissue. How many chest x rays would deliver the same total amount of energy to the body of a -kg person as one whole-body scan?
At an archeological site, a sample from timbers containing g of carbon provides decays/min. What is the age of the sample?