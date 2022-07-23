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Ch 43: Nuclear Physics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 43: Nuclear PhysicsProblem 25
Chapter 43, Problem 25

The unstable isotope 40K^{40}K is used for dating rock samples. Its half-life is 1.28×1091.28\(\times\)10^9 y.
(a) How many decays occur per second in a sample containing 1.63×1061.63\(\times\)10^{-6} g of 40K^{40}K?
(b) What is the activity of the sample in curies?

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1
Step 1: Calculate the number of atoms of 40K in the sample. Use the formula \( N = \frac{m}{M} \times N_A \), where \( m \) is the mass of the sample (1.63 \(\times\) 10^{-6} \(\text{ g}\)), \( M \) is the molar mass of 40K (approximately 40 \(\text{ g/mol}\)), and \( N_A \) is Avogadro's number (6.022 \(\times\) 10^{23} \(\text{ atoms/mol}\)).
Step 2: Determine the decay constant \( \lambda \) using the relationship \( \lambda = \frac{\ln(2)}{T_{1/2}} \), where \( T_{1/2} \) is the half-life of 40K (1.28 \(\times\) 10^9 \(\text{ years}\)). Convert the half-life into seconds before calculating \( \lambda \).
Step 3: Calculate the number of decays per second (activity in becquerels) using the formula \( A = \lambda N \), where \( N \) is the number of atoms calculated in Step 1 and \( \lambda \) is the decay constant from Step 2.
Step 4: Convert the activity from becquerels to curies. Recall that 1 curie (Ci) is equal to \( 3.7 \times 10^{10} \text{ Bq} \). Use the formula \( \text{Activity in Ci} = \frac{\text{Activity in Bq}}{3.7 \times 10^{10}} \).
Step 5: Summarize the process and ensure all units are consistent throughout the calculations. Verify that the activity in curies is correctly derived from the becquerel value.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Half-life

Half-life is the time required for half of the radioactive nuclei in a sample to decay. For 40K, with a half-life of 1.28 billion years, this concept is crucial for understanding the rate of decay and calculating the number of decays over a given time period. It allows us to determine how long it takes for a certain fraction of the isotope to transform into its decay products.
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Radioactive Decay

Radioactive decay is a random process by which unstable atomic nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation. This process can be quantified by the decay constant, which relates to the half-life and indicates the probability of decay per unit time. Understanding this concept is essential for calculating the number of decays occurring in a sample over a specific time frame.
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Activity (in Curies)

Activity is a measure of the rate at which a radioactive sample decays, typically expressed in units such as Curies (Ci). One Curie is defined as 3.7 x 10^10 decays per second. This concept is important for quantifying the level of radioactivity in a sample, which can have implications for safety and dating techniques in geology.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Measurements on a certain isotope tell you that the decay rate decreases from 83188318 decays/min to 30913091 decays/min in 4.004.00 days. What is the half-life of this isotope?

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Textbook Question

What particle (a particle, electron, or positron) is emitted in the following radioactive decays?

(a) 1427Si1327Al_{14}^{27}Si\(\rightarrow\)_{13}^{27}Al

(b) 92238U90234Th_{92}^{238}U\(\rightarrow\)_{90}^{234}Th

(c) 3374As3474Se_{33}^{74}As\(\rightarrow\)_{34}^{74}Se

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Textbook Question

Radioactive isotopes used in cancer therapy have a 'shelf-life,' like pharmaceuticals used in chemotherapy. Just after it has been manufactured in a nuclear reactor, the activity of a sample of 60Co^{60}Co is 50005000 Ci. When its activity falls below 35003500 Ci, it is considered too weak a source to use in treatment. You work in the radiology department of a large hospital. One of these 60Co^{60}Co sources in your inventory was manufactured on October 6, 2011. It is now April 6, 2014. Is the source still usable? The half-life of 60Co^{60}Co is 5.2715.271 years.

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Textbook Question

The common isotope of uranium, 238U^{238}U, has a half-life of 4.47×1094.47\(\times\)10^9 years, decaying to 234Th^{234}Th by alpha emission.

(a) What is the decay constant?

(b) What mass of uranium is required for an activity of 1.001.00 curie?

(c) How many alpha particles are emitted per second by 10.010.0 g of uranium?

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Textbook Question

It has become popular for some people to have yearly whole-body scans (CT scans, formerly called CAT scans) using x rays, just to see if they detect anything suspicious. A number of medical people have recently questioned the advisability of such scans, due in part to the radiation they impart. Typically, one such scan gives a dose of 1212 mSv, applied to the whole body. By contrast, a chest x ray typically administers 0.200.20 mSv to only 5.05.0 kg of tissue. How many chest x rays would deliver the same total amount of energy to the body of a 7575-kg person as one whole-body scan?

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Textbook Question

At an archeological site, a sample from timbers containing 500500 g of carbon provides 26902690 decays/min. What is the age of the sample?

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