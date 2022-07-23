The atomic mass of is u. Show that the decay of is energetically possible, and calculate the energy released in the decay.
What particle (a particle, electron, or positron) is emitted in the following radioactive decays?
(a)
(b)
(c)
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Key Concepts
Radioactive Decay
Alpha and Beta Particles
Nuclear Notation
What nuclide is produced in the following radioactive decays?
(a) decay of
(b) decay of
(c) decay of
(a) Is the decay energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.
(b) Is the decay energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.
Radioactive isotopes used in cancer therapy have a 'shelf-life,' like pharmaceuticals used in chemotherapy. Just after it has been manufactured in a nuclear reactor, the activity of a sample of is Ci. When its activity falls below Ci, it is considered too weak a source to use in treatment. You work in the radiology department of a large hospital. One of these sources in your inventory was manufactured on October 6, 2011. It is now April 6, 2014. Is the source still usable? The half-life of is years.
The common isotope of uranium, , has a half-life of years, decaying to by alpha emission.
(a) What is the decay constant?
(b) What mass of uranium is required for an activity of curie?
(c) How many alpha particles are emitted per second by g of uranium?
The unstable isotope is used for dating rock samples. Its half-life is y.
(a) How many decays occur per second in a sample containing g of ?
(b) What is the activity of the sample in curies?