The atomic mass of is u. Show that the decay of is energetically possible, and calculate the energy released in the decay.
Radioactive isotopes used in cancer therapy have a 'shelf-life,' like pharmaceuticals used in chemotherapy. Just after it has been manufactured in a nuclear reactor, the activity of a sample of is Ci. When its activity falls below Ci, it is considered too weak a source to use in treatment. You work in the radiology department of a large hospital. One of these sources in your inventory was manufactured on October 6, 2011. It is now April 6, 2014. Is the source still usable? The half-life of is years.
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Key Concepts
Radioactive Decay
Half-Life
Activity Measurement
What nuclide is produced in the following radioactive decays?
(a) decay of
(b) decay of
(c) decay of
Measurements on a certain isotope tell you that the decay rate decreases from decays/min to decays/min in days. What is the half-life of this isotope?
What particle (a particle, electron, or positron) is emitted in the following radioactive decays?
(a)
(b)
(c)
The common isotope of uranium, , has a half-life of years, decaying to by alpha emission.
(a) What is the decay constant?
(b) What mass of uranium is required for an activity of curie?
(c) How many alpha particles are emitted per second by g of uranium?
The unstable isotope is used for dating rock samples. Its half-life is y.
(a) How many decays occur per second in a sample containing g of ?
(b) What is the activity of the sample in curies?