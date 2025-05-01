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Master Intro to Logarithms with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Rewrite the exponential equation as a logarithmic equation.
2y=3.2492^y=3.249
Rewrite the logarithmic equation as an exponential equation.
log5(25)=2\(\log\)_5(25)=2
log3(127)=−3\(\log\)_3(\(\frac{1}{27}\))=-3
log4x=1.5\(\log\)_4x=1.5
Evaluate the given logarithmic expression.
log5(1125)log_5\(\left\)(\(\frac{1}{125}\]\right\))
log100.1log_{10}0.1
Evaluate the given expression.
5log5125^{\(\log\)_512}
Evaluate the given logarithm.
logyy\(\log\)_{y}\(\sqrt{y}\)