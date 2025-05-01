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log23.249=y\(\log\)_23.249=ylog23.249=y
log2y=3.249\(\log\)_2y=3.249log2y=3.249
log3.249y=2\(\log\)_{3.249}y=2log3.249y=2
log103.249=y\(\log\)_{10}3.249=ylog103.249=y
Master Intro to Logarithms with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Evaluate the given logarithm.
logyy\(\log\)_{y}\(\sqrt{y}\)
logx1\(\log\)_{x}1
Rewrite the exponential equation as a logarithmic equation.
3x=93^{x}=9
6−3=12166^{-3}=\(\frac{1}{216}\)
Rewrite the logarithmic equation as an exponential equation.
log5(25)=2\(\log\)_5(25)=2
log3(127)=−3\(\log\)_3(\(\frac{1}{27}\))=-3
log4x=1.5\(\log\)_4x=1.5
Evaluate the given logarithmic expression.
log2128log_2128