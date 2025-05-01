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222
12\(\frac\)1221
y2y^2y2
y12y^{\(\frac\)12}y21
Master Intro to Logarithms with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Evaluate the given logarithmic expression.
log2128log_2128
log5(1125)log_5\(\left\)(\(\frac{1}{125}\]\right\))
log100.1log_{10}0.1
Evaluate the given expression.
5log5125^{\(\log\)_512}
Evaluate the given logarithm.
logx1\(\log\)_{x}1
Rewrite the exponential equation as a logarithmic equation.
3x=93^{x}=9
6−3=12166^{-3}=\(\frac{1}{216}\)
2y=3.2492^y=3.249