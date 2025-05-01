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2512=525^{\(\frac\)12}=52521=5
52=255^2=2552=25
25=252^5=2525=25
252=62525^2=625252=625
Master Intro to Logarithms with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Evaluate the given logarithm.
logx1\(\log\)_{x}1
Rewrite the exponential equation as a logarithmic equation.
3x=93^{x}=9
6−3=12166^{-3}=\(\frac{1}{216}\)
2y=3.2492^y=3.249
Rewrite the logarithmic equation as an exponential equation.
log3(127)=−3\(\log\)_3(\(\frac{1}{27}\))=-3
log4x=1.5\(\log\)_4x=1.5
Evaluate the given logarithmic expression.
log2128log_2128
log5(1125)log_5\(\left\)(\(\frac{1}{125}\]\right\))