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−33=127-3^3=\(\frac{1}{27}\)−33=271
−33=−27-3^3=-27−33=−27
3−3=1273^{-3}=\(\frac{1}{27}\)3−3=271
3−3=−1273^{-3}=-\(\frac{1}{27}\)3−3=−271
Master Intro to Logarithms with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Rewrite the exponential equation as a logarithmic equation.
3x=93^{x}=9
6−3=12166^{-3}=\(\frac{1}{216}\)
2y=3.2492^y=3.249
Rewrite the logarithmic equation as an exponential equation.
log5(25)=2\(\log\)_5(25)=2
log4x=1.5\(\log\)_4x=1.5
Evaluate the given logarithmic expression.
log2128log_2128
log5(1125)log_5\(\left\)(\(\frac{1}{125}\]\right\))
log100.1log_{10}0.1