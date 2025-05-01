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log93=x\(\log\)_93=xlog93=x
log3x=9\(\log\)_3x=9log3x=9
log33=9\(\log\)_33=9log33=9
log39=x\(\log\)_{_3}9=xlog39=x
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Evaluate the given logarithmic expression.
log100.1log_{10}0.1
Evaluate the given expression.
5log5125^{\(\log\)_512}
Evaluate the given logarithm.
logyy\(\log\)_{y}\(\sqrt{y}\)
logx1\(\log\)_{x}1
Rewrite the exponential equation as a logarithmic equation.
6−3=12166^{-3}=\(\frac{1}{216}\)
2y=3.2492^y=3.249
Rewrite the logarithmic equation as an exponential equation.
log5(25)=2\(\log\)_5(25)=2
log3(127)=−3\(\log\)_3(\(\frac{1}{27}\))=-3