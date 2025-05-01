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log6216=−3\(\log\)_6216=-3log6216=−3
log−31216=6\(\log\)_{-3}\(\frac{1}{216}\)=6log−32161=6
log61216=−3\(\log\)_6\(\frac{1}{216}\)=-3log62161=−3
log2166=−3\(\log\)_{216}6=-3log2166=−3
Master Intro to Logarithms with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Evaluate the given expression.
5log5125^{\(\log\)_512}
Evaluate the given logarithm.
logyy\(\log\)_{y}\(\sqrt{y}\)
logx1\(\log\)_{x}1
Rewrite the exponential equation as a logarithmic equation.
3x=93^{x}=9
2y=3.2492^y=3.249
Rewrite the logarithmic equation as an exponential equation.
log5(25)=2\(\log\)_5(25)=2
log3(127)=−3\(\log\)_3(\(\frac{1}{27}\))=-3
log4x=1.5\(\log\)_4x=1.5