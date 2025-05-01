Which statement best summarizes Durkheim's functionalist view of society?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology1h 8m
- 3. Culture44m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction1h 4m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course55m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family20m
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics21m
- 17. Work and Economy13m
- 18. Health and Medicine28m
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment20m
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change10m
4. Society and Social Interaction
Theoretical Perspectives on Society
Multiple Choice
According to Marx, why is the transition from false consciousness to class consciousness important?
A
It encourages more people to transition from proletarian to capitalist.
B
It encourages collective action against capitalist systems.
C
It reinforces and stabilizes capitalist systems.
D
It will reduce social conflict between capitalists and proletarians.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of false consciousness in Marxist theory. False consciousness refers to the way in which material, ideological, and institutional processes in capitalist society mislead members of the proletariat (working class) and prevent them from recognizing their true class interests.
Step 2: Define class consciousness. Class consciousness is the awareness by a social class of its own position, interests, and the nature of its exploitation within the capitalist system.
Step 3: Analyze why the transition from false consciousness to class consciousness is important. This transition allows the proletariat to recognize their shared exploitation and common interests, which is crucial for collective awareness.
Step 4: Connect class consciousness to collective action. Once the proletariat develops class consciousness, they are more likely to unite and organize to challenge and resist capitalist exploitation.
Step 5: Conclude that this collective action is aimed at transforming or overthrowing capitalist systems, rather than reinforcing or stabilizing them, which is why the transition is significant in Marxist theory.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Based on Weber's theory, which of the following are considered features of a rational society?
I. Distinct and formalized social institutions.
II. Emphasis on efficiency and optimization.
III. Heavier emphasis on skills and education than family lineage.
2
views