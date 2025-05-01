Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Based on Weber's theory, which of the following are considered features of a rational society? I. Distinct and formalized social institutions. II. Emphasis on efficiency and optimization. III. Heavier emphasis on skills and education than family lineage.
A
I & II.
B
I & III.
C
II & III.
D
I, II, & III.
Step 1: Understand Max Weber's concept of rationalization, which refers to the process by which traditional modes of thinking are replaced by an emphasis on efficiency, calculation, and systematic organization in society.
Step 2: Identify the features of a rational society according to Weber, which include the development of distinct and formalized social institutions that operate according to rules and procedures.
Step 3: Recognize that Weber emphasized efficiency and optimization as key characteristics of rational social action, where decisions are made based on calculated benefits and systematic methods.
Step 4: Note that Weber also highlighted the importance of skills, education, and merit over traditional factors like family lineage, reflecting a shift towards bureaucratic and meritocratic principles.
Step 5: Conclude that all three statements (I, II, and III) align with Weber's theory of rational society, as they collectively describe the formal structures, efficiency focus, and merit-based criteria that define rationalization.
